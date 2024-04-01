Man Killed By Lover And Accomplices In Delhi, Three Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) A 35-year-old man, who went missing six days ago, was found dead, the Delhi Police said on Monday, adding that he was allegedly killed by the woman with whom he had an illicit relationship.

The police have apprehended the woman along with her two associates allegedly involved in the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Madhav Singh, a resident of Gulshan Chowk in Anand Parbat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), M. Harsha Vardhan, said that on March 27, a missing complaint was filed at the Anand Parbat police station by a relative of Singh.

Singh, who used to live alone, worked as a labourer in a factory.

The call details of Singh's phone revealed that he was in contact with a woman named Jyoti, who called him to her house at the Punjabi Basti in Baljeet Nagar.

"Further investigation raised strong suspicion against Jyoti and her husband. When the police visited Jyoti's house, it was found locked. The body of Singh was found buried in a sewage pit there," the DCP said.

“After a probe, the police arrested the accused persons, Lekhpal and Jyoti, on Sunday,” the officer said.

During interrogation, they disclosed the involvement of a person named Surjit, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, who was arrested on Monday.

“They admitted that Singh was having an illicit affair with Jyoti,” said the DCP.

"They also revealed that on the morning of March 25, Lekhpal, Surjit and Jyoti called the Singh to Jyoti's house. The accused persons killed Singh and disposed of the body before absconding,” the officer said.

“Surjit has previous criminal records,” he added.