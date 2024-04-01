ECI Removes Two Top Officials From Bengal CEO's Office

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 2 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday removed two top officials from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengal.

The two officials in question are Additional Chief Electoral Officer Amit Roy Chaudhury and Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Nath. The ECI has sought two names from the state government as their replacement.

Sources in the state poll panel said that both Roy Chaudhury and Nath have been removed since they had been serving in the CEO's office for a long time.

While Roy Chaudhury had been working in the CEO's office for the past 10 years, Nath was employed for the last six years.

However, the sources also said that recently, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, became quite vocal about the role of these two officials.

In the recent past, the ECI transferred several top officials in West Bengal.

First, the Acting DGP, Rajeev Kumar, was replaced by the Commission. After that, the poll panel ordered the replacement of a number of district magistrates in the state.