Two Held For Robbery Bid In Gurugram Jewellery Shop

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 1 (IANS) Gurugram Police cracked the case of a foiled robbery bid at a jewellery shop in Gurugram's South City Phase-1 on March 10, police said.

With the help of vital clues, the police tracked down the accused in Sector 40 in Gurugram and apprehended them.

On March 10, the accused, armed with county-made weapons barged into Lakshmi Jewellery Shop situated in South City Phase-1 at around 9.30 p.m. and threatened the owner at gunpoint to hand over the valuables.

However, the owner when resisted the robbery bid and shouted. The assailants sped away as people rushed towards the shop for help.

Police said that a special team gathered clues from the CCTV footage and various technical evidence, and the accused were apprehended from Sector-40 in Gurugram on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep alias Sonu alias Kalu and Anoop.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they earlier used to work in digital marketing in Agra where both of them got acquainted with each other.

They came to Gurugram in February 2024 to find work. During this time, they saw the jewellery shop remain open till around 10:30 pm and the shopkeeper remained alone in the shop, so they planned to rob the shop but failed in their attempt.

"The accused also revealed that the weapon used in the crime was purchased from Agra and the bike used in the crime was stolen from near RD City in Sector-53 in Gurugram. The suspects have been taken on two days of police custody. The crime weapon has also been recovered from them," Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime) said.