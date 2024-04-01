IPL 2024: Stuart Broad Advises Mitchell Starc To ‘Stick To The Strength’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Former England pacer Stuart Broad supported Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mitchell Starc after the Australian struggled in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and got hammered for 100 runs in two matches. Despite the setback, Broad showed his support citing Starc as a star performer, and advised him not to think of the price tag.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pace ace, burdened by a hefty price tag of Rs 24.75 crore which made him the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL Players Auction, struggled to find his rhythm in the early stages of the tournament. He has conceded 100 runs so far in two matches and is yet to take a wicket.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports show 'Press Room', England pace bowling legend Stuart Broad explained the form that Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mitchell Starc is in currently and whether the Australia left-arm speedster can justify his price tag,“Anytime you are bought for a decent fee, you want to stamp your authority on the tournament. Not just on the tournament, on your teammates, coaches, owners who have backed you. When you bowl your first two games, that's 8 overs for 100 and no wickets, that isn't obviously the sort of start you want. But ultimately, KKR have two wins out of two. I think that's pretty crucial because they are winning,” said Broad.

Reflecting on Starc's strengths, Broad urged the pacer to rediscover his essence and trust in his abilities.“If they were none from two; two defeats, and you have gone for a 100 off 8 overs with no wickets, I think there are even bigger questions marks coming your way. But one thing; Mitchell Starc is a proven performer. He is someone who is very good at the death and with the new ball.”

Drawing from Starc's illustrious career, Broad highlighted the left-armer's prowess with the swinging ball and his ability to trouble batsmen with subtle variations.“He may be lacking a little bit of rhythm, but I think tactically, when I am watching him up close at the moment, he is trying to wobble the ball across the right hander, which yeah, to someone like a Virat Kohli, you look to bring in the outside edge. Mitchell Starc's greatest strength, what have we watched for the last 12 years, he swings it at 145 Ks, back into the stumps,” he added.

Broad also advised the KKR bowling coach to sit with Starc and make him feel relieved of the price tag acknowledging the sort of pressure IPL possesses.

“If I was the KKR bowling coach, I would say, 'Mitch, forget the price tag. Write down your three greatest strengths and then stick to them. Stick to what you believe in. The IPL is the hardest league in the world to bowl. You've got the best overseas batters, incredible Indian players, you've got young stars that come out of nowhere and suddenly whack the ball to all parts, generally quick outfields and small boundaries. It's a tough place to play. But when your bowler is a star overseas player, you have to come and perform. That's your job,” Broad concluded.