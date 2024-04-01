If Democracy Is Being Murdered, What Are We Preparing For, Kangana Ranaut Asks Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), April 1 (IANS) BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, on Monday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "murder of democracy" remark, wondering "if democracy is being murdered, what are we preparing for?"

Speaking at a programme here, she said that "impressing people, requesting them for support, their trust and support for you, and their alignment with you -- are all of these the murder of democracy?"

"This is not the murder of democracy but democracy itself. Maybe he doesn't know the definition of democracy," she said.

Kangana Ranaut along with Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Himachal Pradesh unit BJP president Rajeev Bindal met people and enjoyed the tea in Mandi town, also known as 'Chhoti Kashi'.

She said the voters would give a befitting reply to the derogatory remarks of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against women of Mandi.

"It is my first meeting with party workers. Together we will ensure that the Lotus blooms by a record margin in Mandi this time and give a third term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a resounding majority," Kangana Ranaut said.

She further said that "the political battle is tough, for which we need to work hard".

Speaking in local dialect, she said she was blessed to be in 'Chhoti Kashi'.

She prayed in Bhima Kali mata temple, located on the bank of the Beas river.

Mandi constituency from where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded actress Kangna Ranaut, who debuts as a politician, is one such seat that has witnessed a battle royale many a time in the Lok Sabha elections since Independence with candidates from erstwhile princely families crossing swords.

Six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife, Pratibha Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Keonthal state, is the sitting Congress MP. She is a three-time MP from Mandi.

This time she has announced not to enter the fray, despite her party being at the helm in the state, citing the ground situation is not favourable.

Voting for the four Lok Sabha seats -- Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla (reserved), all currently held by the BJP, will be held in a single phase on June 1.

By-elections to six Assembly seats, all held by the Congress, will be held simultaneously.