ED Reserves Right To Request Further Custody Of Arvind Kejriwal: ASG Raju

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) While a Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reserves the right to request the AAP supremo's further custody in the future.

"... in view the ruling of the Hon'ble Apex Court in case V. Senthil Balaji Vs. State....., the ED reserves its right to seek further custody remand of the accused," the ASG submitted.

Raju, appearing for the ED, also submitted that the accused had been "evasive and had concealed crucial information during custodial interrogation".

He presented two main grounds for seeking judicial custody -- first, that the accused is highly influential and has the potential to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses if released, which could hinder ongoing investigations, and second, the complexity of economic crimes, requiring thorough investigation to uncover additional proceeds of crime and identify other individuals involved.

Notably, the ED had given the same ground of economic crimes while seeking BRS leader K. Kavitha's judicial custody in the matter.

On Monday, senior counsel Ramesh Gupta representing Arvind Kejriwal, did not oppose the ED's request for judicial custody. However, Gupta reserved the right for the accused to address the remaining contentions made in the application.

Arvind Kejriwal also moved an application to have three books -- Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and How Prime Ministers Decide.

He was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on expiry of his previously extended ED custody.

On March 28, Judge Baweja had extended his ED custody, holding that there were "sufficient reasons". However, she had allowed him to meet his family members and lawyers.