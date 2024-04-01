Congress: Maha BJP Commits To Withdraw Police Cases, Violates ECI Poll Code

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has violated the election model of conduct after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to withdraw police cases against 353 persons, here on Monday.

In a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer, Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe said that the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Solapur, Ram Satpute had called up Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis making the demand, and a purported video of the conversation has sparked a furore.

Londhe said that the Deputy Chief Minister has misused his position and violated the model code of conduct in force, a case should be registered against him, he should be sacked as state Home Minister, and the candidature of Satpute should be cancelled.

Enclosing the undated video of the tele-con, Londhe said that during the poll campaign, Satpute called up the Deputy Chief Minister and demanded that police cases filed during the Covid-19 pandemic against 353 persons of the Mochi community should be withdrawn.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis can be heard assuring the people not to worry and that he would make efforts to withdraw all the cases, leading to claps and cheers from the gathering.

“This is a clear violation of the code of conduct to lure and make promises in such a way during the election period. According to Supreme Court guidelines, police cases cannot be taken back unless recommended by a state government committee. Despite knowing this Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis has misled the voters by such false promises to lure them,” said Londhe.

He wondered why the cases against the persons were not withdrawn earlier and remembered only during the elections, and demanded that the state CEO should take immediate cognisance of the Congress complaint.

There has been no reaction from the BJP to the Congress accusations in the matter so far.