Wimal Weerawansa Acquitted In Passport Case

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa was acquitted in the passport case by the Negombo Magistrate's Court.

The National Freedom Front (NFF) leader had been accused in 2015 of attempting to use an expired passport to fly overseas.

The MP had reportedly submitted an expired passport while preparing to travel to Europe for a series of lectures, following an invitation from Sri Lankan expatriates in Dubai and Italy.

The MP had later claimed that after arriving at the airport he realized that the passport in his possession was one that he had lost and later found after obtaining a new passport. (Colombo Gazette)