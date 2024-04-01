Bill To Reduce Consent Age For Sex To 14 Years Withdrawn

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, which reduces the consent age for sex to 14 years, was withdrawn by the Government.

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe told Parliament the Bill has been withdrawn.

The Bill drew strong criticism from the opposition and civil society.

Rajapakshe said the Bill was studied carefully before it was presented to Parliament.

He said the Government is prepared to consider the Bill again later if there are amendments. (Colombo Gazette)