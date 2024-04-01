Litro Reduces Domestic Gas Prices

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Litro Gas announced a reduction in the price of domestic gas sold in Sri Lanka.
The Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka Ltd Muditha Peiris said that the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 135.
He also said that the price of a 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 55 and 2.3 kg cylinder by Rs. 23.
The price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder will now be sold at Rs.4,115.
Muditha Peiris also said that a further reduction of the price of domestic gas is expected in around May-June this year. (Colombo Gazette)
