Azerbaijan Invests $90 Mln In Romania, Minister Says

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

So far, Romania has invested $30 million in Azerbaijan, whileAzerbaijan has invested $90 million worth of investments inRomania. This was stated by the Minister of Labour and SocialProtection of the Population, Sahil Babayev, during a briefingdedicated to the outcomes of the 8th meeting of theAzerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, EconomicRelations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, Azernews reports.

The minister stated that there are favourable opportunities forcooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy,transportation, tourism, agriculture, health, and culture.

The minister added that in 2023, the volume of trade turnoverbetween Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $670 million.

"The majority of the trade turnover, $605 million, consisted ofexports from Azerbaijan to Romania."