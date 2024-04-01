               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Invests $90 Mln In Romania, Minister Says


4/1/2024 10:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

So far, Romania has invested $30 million in Azerbaijan, whileAzerbaijan has invested $90 million worth of investments inRomania. This was stated by the Minister of Labour and SocialProtection of the Population, Sahil Babayev, during a briefingdedicated to the outcomes of the 8th meeting of theAzerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, EconomicRelations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, Azernews reports.

The minister stated that there are favourable opportunities forcooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy,transportation, tourism, agriculture, health, and culture.

The minister added that in 2023, the volume of trade turnoverbetween Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $670 million.

"The majority of the trade turnover, $605 million, consisted ofexports from Azerbaijan to Romania."

MENAFN01042024000195011045ID1108044195

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search