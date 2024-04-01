In Ukraine, Sahara Dust Concentration Within Norm - Monitors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Airborne dust concentration over Ukraine amid reports of a Sahara sand cloud moving toward the country remains within permissible norm.

That's according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , Ukrinform reports.

According to experts, the heat wave from Africa pushed the average daily temperature 5 to 12 degrees Celsius above the norm.

Due to the dust brought from Africa along with the heat, fog can be observed in the lower atmospheric layer.

It is expected that the phenomenon will persist in most regions of Ukraine over the coming days.

Only in the western regions, tomorrow afternoon, an atmospheric front will cause rain.

On April 3-4, rains will cover most of the country and air quality will improve along with the air mass change.

As reported earlier, the heat wave from the western Mediterranean, which brought abnormally high air temperatures to Ukraine, also captured a dust cloud from the Sahara, which has already spread to most of the country.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned Ukrainians that desert dust can be harmful to people with the vulnerable immune system.

In Kyiv, there is a slight deterioration of visibility but no dust storm reported.

