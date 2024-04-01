Spanish PM Embarks On Middle East Tour, Searches Palestinian Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, April 1 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez embarked, Monday, on his Middle Eastern tour to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, discussing finding a solution to the war in Gaza and overall peace in the region.

Official sources announced Sanchez leaving Spain, early Monday morning, heading to Jordan as his first destination, where he will meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II on Tuesday and visit a refugee camp.

Sanchez's second destination will be Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other official Spanish envoys in the country late Tuesday in Jeddah.

Official reports state that Sanchez will head to Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, to be interviewed Al-Jazeera news channel, and to meet with leading Qatari women to discuss women's empowerment in the country.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is expected to meet with Sanchez, Wednesday, to sign Memorandums of Understanding between the two nations.

The Spanish PM will end his tour after meeting with Qatari Amr Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to discuss the future of Palestine and a two-state solution that will spread peace and security in the region.

It is worthy to note that Sanchez recognized the State of Palestine during his current PM position, and underscored the importance of a two-state solution that would finally bring peace to the region. (end)

hnd













MENAFN01042024000071011013ID1108044166