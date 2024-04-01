               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Announcement Of Students Loans Postponed


4/1/2024 10:02:44 AM

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said Monday it postponed a decision to announce students who will benefit from loans for the academic year 2023-2024, which was scheduled today.
The ministry said it deferred the announcement for 48 working hours as it needed more time to ensure more accuracy and transparency.

