Announcement Of Students Loans Postponed

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said Monday it postponed a decision to announce students who will benefit from loans for the academic year 2023-2024, which was scheduled today.The ministry said it deferred the announcement for 48 working hours as it needed more time to ensure more accuracy and transparency.

