Lawmakers Pass Renewable Energy, Audit Legislation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- The Lower House Monday passed by majority vote a draft bill amending the Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation Law of 2024.In a session chaired by Speaker Ahmad Safadi and attended by the government team, the legislature also approved the recommendations of the Parliamentary Finance Committee on the Audit Bureau's reports for the years 2018-2021.The amendment sets the size and nature of renewable energy facilities, small renewable energy facilities, housing renewable energy systems and the selling price of electrical energy generated from these, and any other allowances incurred by these facilities and systems under a system issued for this purpose.Allowances incurred by facilities are excluded, and Paragraph (A) of the Article does not apply to renewable energy facilities, small renewable energy facilities and residences that had renewable energy systems before the amended law came into effect.On March 25, the Parliamentary Energy and Mineral Resources Committee completed the preliminary reading of the amended renewable energy law.The bill is intended to regulate procedures for buying and selling electrical energy generated from renewable energy systems, specify renewable energy sources' systems, devices and equipment, conserve energy consumption exempt from customs duties and subject to the general sales tax at a rate of zero, under a regulation issued for this purpose.Regarding 2018-2021 Audit Bureau reports, the MPs endorsed the recommendations of the Parliamentary Finance Committee in this respect.Lawmakers also reiterated the need to stamp out corruption and hold to account those who misappropriate public funds.