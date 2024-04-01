Jordanians Have Until April 30 To File For Taxes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- The Director General of the Income and Sales Tax Department, Hossam Abu Ali, urged Jordanians to file for taxes for 2023 fiscal year and pay the amounts declared therein electronically before April 30.Abu Ali said taxpayers must declare their income with "realistic and correct information that reflects their real and correct incomes from their work during the fiscal year 2023."He added that employees who receive monthly salaries and wages are obligated to submit an income tax return if the annual total income for individuals exceeds JOD9,000 and JOD18,000 for families.He explained that workers whose monthly salaries are deducted for tax by the institutions they work for are still required to file for tax.He also called on all retirees whose monthly pension salaries exceed JOD2,500 to file for tax.Abu Ali said that failing to submit the income tax return beyond the legal date that ends on April 30 "will expose the taxpayer to a fine of JOD100 to JOD500."