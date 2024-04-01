Jordan's Current Account Deficit Shrinks In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra) - According to preliminary data released by the Central Bank of Jordan, there was a notable reduction in the current account deficit for the year 2023, decreasing by JD1.46 billion to JD1.25 billion, equivalent to 3.5 percent of the gross domestic product, compared to 7.8 percent in 2022.This decline in the deficit was primarily driven by a significant decrease in the Kingdom's trade deficit, amounting to JD901.2 million (11 percent), totaling JD7.3 billion, while tourism income surged by 27.4 percent, reaching a historic high of JD5.2 billion.Additionally, remittances from Jordanians working abroad experienced a 1.4 percent increase, reaching JD2.5 billion in 2023.