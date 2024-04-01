Parliamentary Committee Talks Cooperation With S. Korean Envoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra) - Majdi Yaqoub, Head of the Parliamentary Tourism and Antiquities Committee and Chairman of the Korean Parliamentary Friendship Association, emphasized the significance of enhancing relations between Jordan and Korea across various domains during his meeting with the Korean Ambassador to Amman, Kim Dong-gi.Yaqoub, underscoring the importance of boosting tourism collaboration, particularly in religious and therapeutic sectors, as well as economic ties, emphasized the need for strengthened cooperation.He commended the Korean government's support for Jordan across water, education, and tourism sectors.Abdul Rahim Maayah, First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament described Jordanian-Korean ties as "robust and distinguished," advocating for their further development to benefit both nations.The Korean ambassador underlined his nation's commitment to enhancing partnership across all domains with Jordan, especially in the economic, tourism, and investment sectors.