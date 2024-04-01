Woman Injured In Vovchansk As Russia Shells Town On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 1, Russian troops launched a strike targeting the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.
The attack left a local woman injured, reports Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"Today, at 13:20, Russians struck residential buildings in the city of Vovchansk. A 27-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel injuries," the official wrote on Telegram. Read also:
As reported, Vovchansk, the town located close to the border with Russia, is subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes on a daily basis.
