Woman Injured In Vovchansk As Russia Shells Town On Monday

The attack left a local woman injured, reports Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, at 13:20, Russians struck residential buildings in the city of Vovchansk. A 27-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel injuries," the official wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Vovchansk, the town located close to the border with Russia, is subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes on a daily basis.