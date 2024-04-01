Zelensky Chairs Meeting With Military, Officials To Discuss War Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held a meeting with military commanders and government officials on the issue of unmanned capabilities amid the ongoing war.

That's according to Zelensky's posting on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“We held a nearly three-hour, highly specific meeting on drones with military and government officials. We revised and specified production plans for all types of drones this year, including FPV, bombers, reconnaissance, and long-range drones for special missions,” the president wrote.

The participants also discussed ways to ensure the defense industry's“flexibility” amid constant changes in the needs of the Ukrainian military, to which producers must respond in a timely manner.

“Important decisions were made to streamline procurement procedures and component imports, increase the production of charges for drones, and train operators,” Zelensky wrote.

Another decision is the project to build an integrated electronic warfare control system to protect personnel and military hardware from Russian UAVs.

The system is already being tested, the president noted, adding that it is expected to be scaled up“to the entire front”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense said Ukraine is one of the world leaders in developing and testing new technological solutions in combat conditions, including those involving AI in uncrewed systems.