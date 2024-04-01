Modern Geopolitical Realities Increase Strategic Middle Corridor Importance, Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The modern geopolitical realities increase the strategicimportance of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian InternationalTransport Route) in transportation between Asia and Europe.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Digital Developmentand Transport of Azerbaijan, Samir Mammadov, at the 8th meeting ofthe Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Commission on Trade,Economic Relations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation held todayin Baku, Azernews reports.

"One of the main advantages of the Middle Corridor is that thestates along this corridor have friendly relations, and closecooperation is established among them. We, together with partnercountries, are making efforts to expand the corridor and alsoworking on identifying 'bottlenecks' for the solution of theseproblems," he emphasised.

The deputy minister recalled that two years ago, the Roadmap forthe Elimination of "bottlenecks" and the Development of thiscorridor for the years 2022-2027 was signed in the territories ofAzerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkey.

It should be noted that in 2023, the volume of transportationalong this Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increased by86% to reach 2.8 million tons. In 2022, this indicator was 1.5million tons, and in 2021, it was 586 thousand tons.

The Middle Corridor project connects China, Kazakhstan, theCaspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Europe. This projecthas been implemented since 2013, and through this route, thedelivery time of Chinese goods to Europe is reduced by threetimes.