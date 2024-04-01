Gazan Hlt Authorities: 63 Palestinians Dead In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 1 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation committed six massacres on Monday against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 63 martyrs and 94 injured during the past 24 hours, said authorities in Gaza.

The death toll have risen to 32,845 Palestinians, while 75,392 injured since October 7, it added.

It added that hundreds of martyr's bodies were found in the Shifa Medical Complex and its surroundings following the complete withdrawal of the occupation forces.

It pointed out that they have also burned all the buildings of Al-Shifa Hospital and made it completely out of service, as well as destroyed the temporary cemetery that citizens had set up in the Shifa Medical Complex. (end)

