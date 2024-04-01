Egyptian FM Categorical Rejects Any Military Operation In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 1 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of any scenarios to displace Palestinians or launch a brutal ground invasion against the Palestinian city, Rafah.

Official spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zaid said that this statement came after a meeting between Shoukry and Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand.

Minister Shoukry stressed the need for the Security Council to ensure an immediate implementation of Resolution 2728 and the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in a safe, rapid and unhindered manner.

The two ministers discussed Egypt's efforts to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza and its effort to resolve the crisis in Sudan.

Minister Shoukry also reviewed Egypt's assessment of the overall situation in the region, particularly the situation in Libya, Syria, the Egyptian-Iraqi-Jordanian cooperation in addition to the developments of navigation security in the Red Sea. (end)

