Corrected Rpt

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Newsdesk DIWAN-KUWAIT-SPEECH Kuwait Amir delivers last 10 days of Ramadan address 7:00 pm KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will address the nation at 7:00 p.m., Monday, on the occasion of the last 10 days of Ramadan. (end) bs

