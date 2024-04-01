Corrected Rpt

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
4/1/2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Newsdesk
DIWAN-KUWAIT-SPEECH
Kuwait Amir delivers last 10 days of Ramadan address 7:00 pm

KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will address the nation at 7:00 p.m., Monday, on the occasion of the last 10 days of Ramadan. (end)
