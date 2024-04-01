Can Protein Really Help You Shed Those Extra Kgs?

For the newbies looking to step on the fitness journey, losing or gaining weight can be troublesome. Let us break it to you: protein is the only nutrient that helps you lose weight while improving your physique. This is how it helps in losing weight:

Your brain holds the command for regulating your brain activities. Your brain requires different information to know how much and what to eat. It gets signals from the change in your diet habits.

So, when you consume protein, it increases the levels of GLP-1 and peptide YY hormones, which reduce your hunger hormone levels (ghrelin).

The calories you get from eating food do not always contribute to weight gain, but some are used for better digestion and food metabolisation. This is majorly possible with high protein intake. This nutrient burns calories (80-100) daily, promoting fat loss. If your diet includes high calories, protein burns an increased amount of calories.

With a high protein intake, you get an appetite advantage. This means it reduces your hunger appetite through multiple mechanisms. When you have better control over your appetite, it naturally reduces your calorie intake in a day. Without counting calories, you eat in controlled amounts. It works on an everyday meal basis.

If you are dieting, snack cravings can kill your routine. In your late-night cravings, you may prefer unhealthy snacks and gain weight faster with added calories in your body. Surprisingly, consuming protein-rich foods or protein powder supplements can end your cravings for unwanted munching.

If you want to lose weight, you don't need to lose muscle mass; otherwise, your physique will deteriorate. However, protein consumption can prevent muscle loss with optimal metabolism.

Wrapping Up

Is your body weight impeding your daily chores? It can be an alarming sign to burn extra kilos. Increasing protein intake with the best whey protein isolate maximises your potential for a slim and sleek body. Protein is an excellent source for shedding extra fat while gaining fuller muscles.

Though many supplement options are available on the market, it is important to find the products with the right labels. Also, ask your nutritionist before taking any supplementation.

