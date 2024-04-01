               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dr. Iffat Hassan Entrusted With Additional Charge Of Principal GMC Srinagar


4/1/2024 9:06:12 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Health & Medical Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday entrusted Incharge Principal Government Medical College Handwara with the additional charge to look after as Principal Government Medical College Srinagar in wake of superannuation of Prof. (Dr.) Tanvir Masood Bhat.

The adjustment has been made amid enforcement of Model Code of Conduct amid upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Consequent upon the superannuation of Prof. (Dr.) Tanvir Masood Bhat, Principal GMC Srinagar on 31-03-202, and due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place, because of General Elections to Lok Sabha – 2024 and in order to ensure patient care in Government Medical College Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, it is hereby ordered that Prof. (Dr.) Iffat Hassan, I/c Principal Government Medical College Handwar, shall look after the charge of Principal Government Medical College Srinagar, in addition to her own duties, till further orders,” reads an order.

MENAFN01042024000215011059ID1108043927

