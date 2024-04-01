Vietnam Visa From India, Malta, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FROM INDIA

In February 2017, Vietnam initiated its e-Visa program to simplify the conventional visa application procedure. Residents from 80 diverse nations, like India, now have the option to request and receive an e-Visa through the internet. Introduced in 2017, the Vietnam E-visa is an online visa that permits a stay of up to 30 days in Vietnam. Vietnam E-visas can be used for tourism, business, education, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor activities. People from India should note that the eVisa is not suitable for extended or permanent stays in Vietnam. International travelers staying long-term in Vietnam need to obtain a visa from a Vietnam Consulate or Embassy. All international airports in Vietnam accept the Vietnam E-visa. At the port of entry, the authorized E-visa must be produced. Once the Vietnam E-visa is granted, visitors must print at least one copy of the Vietnam E-visa to submit at the border in order to secure expedited entrance into the nation with the granted Vietnam Evisa. Eligible Vietnam E-visa countries can apply for an authorized Vietnam electronic travel visa by completing a simple application form.







Requirements For Vietnam Visa



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

VIETNAM VISA FOR LITHUANIAN CITIZENS

Tourists coming to Vietnam need to get a visa beforehand, unless they are from countries that do not need visas. Before departing to Vietnam, ensure that your name is either on the list of tourists needing a visa or on the exempt list. Lithuanian inhabitants have the option to request an e-visa for Vietnam. People from Lithuania, along with individuals from 80 other nations, have the option to request an electronic visa for Vietnam. Citizens of Lithuania are eligible to request a one-month single entry E-visa for purposes like tourism, work, job opportunities, and study. Lithuanian citizens have the ability to complete their Vietnam visa requests through online platforms in just ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LITHUANIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR LUXEMBOURGISH CITIZENS

Those who visit Vietnam must get a visa in advance, unless they are citizens of visa-exempt countries. Before heading to Vietnam, verify if your name is on the list of tourists needing a visa or if you are exempt. Citizens of Luxembourg are eligible to request an electronic visa for Vietnam. People from Luxembourg and citizens of 80 other nations are eligible to request an e-visa for travel to Vietnam. Luxembourgish passport holders have the option to request a single-entry E-visa that is valid for one month for purposes like tourism, work, employment, and study. Luxembourgish nationals can complete their Vietnam visa applications online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LUXEMBOURGISH CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR MACEDONIAN CITIZENS

Anyone traveling to Vietnam must get a visa ahead of time, unless they come from a visa-exempt country. Before heading to Vietnam, make sure to verify if your name is included in the list of tourists that need a visa or if you are exempt. Citizens of Macedonia are eligible to request an e-visa for Vietnam. People from Macedonia, along with individuals from 80 other nations, have the option to request an electronic visa for Vietnam. Citizens of Macedonia have the option to request a single-entry E-visa valid for one month for purposes like tourism, work, and study. It takes Macedonians only 10 minutes to fill out their Vietnam visa forms on the internet. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MACEDONIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR MALTESE CITIZENS

Tourists traveling to Vietnam need to get a visa in advance, unless they are from countries exempt from visa requirements. Before departing for Vietnam, make sure to verify whether your name is included in the list of tourists needing a visa or if you are exempt. Citizens of Malta have the option to request an e-visa for Vietnam. Citizens of Malta and 80 other countries are eligible to request an e-visa for Vietnam. People holding Maltese passports are eligible to request a single-entry E-visa for a duration of one month for different purposes like tourism, work, job-seeking, and studying. Maltese individuals have the option to fill out their Vietnam visa forms quickly and easily on the internet, in just a short amount of time – as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MALTESE CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.