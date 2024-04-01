Turkey Visa Requirements For Australian Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY TOURIST VISA

Turkey is situated in both Western Asia and Europe, bridging the gap between the two cultures. Attractive coastlines, national parks, historic mosques, and visually appealing cities are all well-liked sights for tourists. Tourists must acquire a visa in order to enter the country. The majority of non-citizens need to secure a tourist visa prior to their leisure trip to Turkey. The Turkey Tourist eVisa is available for the majority of nationalities. It is commonly known as a quick visa. People from over 100 nations can request an electronic visa for Turkey. An electronic visa permits entry and movement across Turkey. This can be accessed once you input the needed details and complete the essential online transactions. This visa allows you to stay in Turkey for a maximum of 30 days. You are not allowed to engage in any paid activities while you are there. An E-Visa is required to obtain this visa. Travelers can get their tourist visa granted in as little as 24 hours by filling out a simple online form with their personal information and passport information.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY TOURIST VISA



A valid passport whose validity will exceed the duration of the visa you apply for by six months.

Passport size photos

To get the Turkey e-Visa, travelers also need an email address to receive notifications and the approved permit.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fee online.

Turkey Visa for Australian Citizens

Before going to Turkey, Australians have to get a visa. Australians intending to travel to Turkey for leisure or work must initially request a Turkey e-Visa through an online application. To be eligible for this visa, applicants must satisfy the criteria for an Australian Turkey e-Visa. Australia is among around 100 nations eligible to submit an online application for a Turkey e-Visa, granting entry to Turkish territory for Australian citizens sans the need to physically go to a Turkish diplomatic mission. The eVisa program was introduced by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013. Australian citizens can stay for a maximum of 90 days. The e-Visa for Turkey is granted online to Australian passport holders for travel purposes. This is the quickest and most straightforward method of obtaining authorization to enter Turkey. During this time, it can be used for numerous entrances as well as transit via Turkey. As the Turkey e-Visa is electronically linked to the applicant's Australian passport once approved, the same passport must be presented upon entry into Turkey. The eVisa system allows Australians to apply for an Essential Entry Permit in minutes. There is no need to go to the embassy when applying for Turkey visa online from Australia. Australian eVisa applicants are not required to present any documents in person at the Turkish Embassy. All information is transmitted electronically.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Australian citizens



A valid Australian passport valid for 150 days beyond the date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkey visa fees. A valid Email address to receive the visa approval and other notifications in their Inbox.

