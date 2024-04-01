CRISPR Technology Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The gene-editing technique CRISPR enables scientists to modify DNA sequences and gene function. It can be used for gene editing. In CRISPR technology, the key product categories consist of design tools, plasmid and vector, CAS9 and G-RNA, and delivery system components. CRISPR-Cas9 is a groundbreaking technology that allows geneticists and medical researchers to edit genome portions by deleting, inserting, or altering DNA sequences. Genome editing or genetic engineering, GMOs, and agricultural biotechnology are among the diverse applications. Many industries utilize these applications, including industrial biotechnology, biological research, agricultural research, therapies, and drug discovery. Assessing the current size of the

CRISPR technology market

necessitates four primary research endeavors. Extensive secondary research was conducted on the market, its peers, and its parent market.

Market Dynamics

Advancement of Government and Private Finance Drives the Global Market

Government grants for research projects and programs aimed at expanding the market are routinely given out by commercial corporations, the government, and individual investigators to fund the development of CRISPR technology. According to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, the Somatic Cell Genome Editing (SCGE) Program of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded 24 more grants to researchers in the United States and Canada in 2019.

To research in vivo gene editing therapies for the treatment of HIV, CRISPR Therapeutics received funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in December 2020. A biopharmaceutical start-up called CRISPR Therapeutics is dedicated to creating revolutionary gene-based treatments for severe diseases. The financing provided by industry participants to encourage the implementation of CRISPR technology is anticipated to increase the market for the technology.

Rising Demand and CRISPR Adoption Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Another significant factor influencing the market's growth is the CRISPR-Cas9 system's rising use in genome editing and other biotechnological industries. Since its role in adaptive bacterial immunity was first identified a few years ago, CRISPR has developed into a potent and popular genetics tool. Due to its vast range of uses, CRISPR has gained widespread acceptance as a genome engineering platform in various disciplines, including the pharmaceutical, scientific, agricultural, and biotechnology industries.

CRISPR has inserted important agricultural traits into many economically significant crops, such as heat, cold, and herbicide tolerance; viral, bacterial, and fungal resistance; and increased grain size and weight, according to a study titled "Engineering crops of the future: CRISPR approaches to develop climate-resilient and disease-resistant plants" published in Genome Biology in November 2020. CRISPR technology is widely used in agriculture due to its advantages.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.20% over the projection period. The CRISPR market in the United States is expected to rise significantly throughout the projected period due to factors including CRISPR technological innovation, rising product approvals, and expanding research and development processes. According to the National Cancer Institute article "How CRISPR Is Changing Cancer Research and Treatment," released in July 2020, the first trial in the United States to examine a CRISPR-created cancer therapy was started in 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania to ascertain whether these treatments are safe or not.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.50% during the forecast period. The CRISPR market in Germany is projected to grow significantly throughout the study due to the increasing research efforts, product releases and approvals, clinical studies, and other CRISPR development activities. According to research titled "What will the future of CRISPR-Cas 9 in Germany look like?" that was released in July 2021. CRISPR-Cas9 is anticipated to be employed in medical therapy to treat illnesses and lengthen life during the investigation. The study predicts that both the religious community and the general public in Germany will accept gene-editing technology to prevent genetic disorders after being persuaded of its advantages. Furthermore, it is projected that investments in the subject area will increase. As a result, the analysis suggests a positive impact on the market under consideration's potential future growth.

Key Highlights



The global CRISPR technology industry was valued at USD 2,251.20 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD USD 9512 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.56% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product, the global CRISPR technology market is bifurcated into effect, enzymes, kits and reagents, guide RNA, and others. The enzymes segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 19.80% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global CRISPR technology market is bifurcated into biomedical, agricultural, industrial, and others. The biomedical segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 19.50% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user industry, the global CRISPR technology market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academics, government research institutes, and others (CROs, etc.) The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.10% during the forecast period.

North America is the major revenue contributor and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.20% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global CRISPR technology market's major key players are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., Genecopoeia, Inc., Genscript, Perkinelmer Inc. (horizon Discovery Ltd.), Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies), Merck Kgaa, New England Biolabs, Origene Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market News



In October 2022, a robot bacteriophage of the second generation was created by iNtron Biotechnology. In addition to the previously revealed customized CRISPR/Cas system for bacteriophage engineering advancement, the random transposon mutagenesis technique is applied to the bacteriophage genome.

In September 2022, Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics were discussing to ends the offer by the end of Q1 2023 after completing a discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the filing of the exa-cel in November 2022.



Global CRISPR Technology Market: Segmentation

By Product



Enzymes

Kits and Reagents

Guide RNA

Others



By Applications



Biomedical

Agricultural

Industrial

Others



By End-User



Pharmaceutical companies and Biotechnology Companies

Academics and Government Research Institutes

Others (CROs etc.)



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



