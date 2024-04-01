Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Market Risks & Revenue Analysis By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Ulcerative colitis is one of the two most prevalent forms of inflammatory bowel disease, a chronic inflammatory disease of the digestive tract, with Crohn's disease being the other. Symptoms of ulcerative colitis, an idiopathic, chronic inflammatory disorder of the colonic mucosa, include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and hematochezia. Several variables, such as diet, lifestyle, age, genetics, environmental factors, the microbiome, and abnormal immune responses, can increase the risk of ulcerative colitis. Patients with ulcerative colitis may experience disorders affecting other body regions, such as the eyes, skin, and joints.

Market Dynamics

Surging Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis Drives the Global Market

Globally, the incidence of ulcerative colitis is increasing. In 2020, there were approximately 2,234,259 newly diagnosed cases of ulcerative colitis worldwide. The highest incidence of ulcerative colitis is found in industrialized nations. In 2018, ulcerative colitis was diagnosed in approximately 910,000 patients in the United States.

According to the World Gastroenterology Organization, emerging economies such as Japan have a high incidence of ulcerative colitis. Because of dietary and lifestyle changes, the incidence of ulcerative colitis in emerging economies will increase significantly. In developing nations, the lack of early disease detection contributes to a high mortality rate from ulcerative colitis. Thus, the increasing incidence of ulcerative colitis is driving growth in the global ulcerative colitis therapeutics market.

Strategic Initiatives by Key Players Create Tremendous Opportunities

The increasing participation of key players in product development is expected to create opportunities for market expansion. In May 2023, for example, Janssen Global Services, LLC presented updated safety and efficacy data from a Phase III trial of Tremyfa (gusekumab) in adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis (UC). The current emphasis of market participants on developing new drugs for treatment is expected to stimulate future market expansion.

The key players are also involved in mergers and acquisitions to improve their market share. For instance, Pfizer, an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals, an American biopharmaceutical corporation, in March 2022. With this acquisition, the company aimed to connect Arena Pharmaceuticals' outstanding pipeline and history to Pfizer's Immunology and swelling healing domain, thereby facilitating the development of additional motives to improve the lives of immuno-inflammatory disease patients.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant market shareholder and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to dominate the ulcerative colitis market due to prominent participants, the increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis in the region, and the continued funding for developing innovative solutions for treating ulcerative colitis. Market participants' emphasis on research activities also increases the market's growth. For instance, in August of 2022, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries initiated a phase II clinical trial to determine the efficacy and safety of TEV-48574 for Ulcerative Colitis. Therefore, the new research studies contribute to expanding companies' product lines, which is anticipated to accelerate regional market development over the forecast period.

Regulatory approvals from agencies like the FDA of the United States, Health Canada, and others also contribute to market expansion. In May 2021, the FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of people with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis. As a result of the factors above, the demand for various ulcerative colitis treatment products in the region is anticipated to increase, driving market expansion over the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global ulcerative colitis therapeutics market was valued at USD 8.12 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 16.76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on drug class, the global ulcerative colitis therapeutics market is bifurcated into TNF-alpha inhibitors, 5-aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, and others.

The TNF-alpha inhibitors process segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.35% over the forecast period.

Based on gender type, the global ulcerative colitis therapeutics market is divided into men and women.

The men's segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.76% throughout the forecast period.

Based on disease type, the global ulcerative colitis therapeutics market is segmented into total colitis, left-sided colitis, and proctitis.

The total colitis segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant market shareholder and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global ulcerative colitis therapeutics market players are AbbVie, Janssen Biotech, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Gilead/Galapagos, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, EA Pharma Co., Ltd, Shire, Celltrion, InDex Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Reistone Biopharma, and Eli Lilly and Company.

Market News



In September 2023, The FDA approved the subcutaneous administration of Entyvio by Takeda Pharmaceuticals for maintenance therapy in adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis following IV administration of the biologic for induction therapy.

In October 2023, VelsipityTM (etrasimod) was authorized to treat moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Global Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

By Drug Class



TNF-Alpha inhibitors

5-Aminosalicylates

Corticosteroids

Others



By Gender Type



Men

Women



By Disease Type



Total Colitis

Left-sided Colitis

Proctitis



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



MENAFN01042024004597010339ID1108043899