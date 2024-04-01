Nia Sharma 'Needs Rest' As She Drops Hot Pics; Eats Mango, Plans To Go Gymming

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) The 'Jamai Raja', 'Naagin 4' fame actress Nia Sharma has set the internet on fire with her new sizzling hot look in a black outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Nia dropped a series of pictures, wherein she can be seen wearing a black halter-neck top, and matching shorts. She rounded off the outfit with a black sheer skirt. Nia opted for boots and silver bangles.

For the makeup, she opted for brown lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

The post is captioned as: "Need rest now! I'm Blacking out!"

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nia has shared a video, wherein she is lying on the bed, biting her nails and saying: "What do I do right now? Eat something, sleep again, or maybe go to the gym?"

In another video, she is seen eating a mango and said, "But eating something also is not a bad idea. Uske baad bhi to gym jaa sakte hai na. I will finish a mango, and then I will go the gym."

Nia is also known for her roles in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Behenein', 'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'. In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner.

She has also done web series like 'Twisted', and 'Jamai 2.0'. The actress also stars in various music videos like 'Waada', 'Do Ghoont', 'Phoonk Le', 'Garbe Ki Raat', and the latest 'Soul'.