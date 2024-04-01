Sea Turtle Nesting Season In Qatar Starts April 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has announced the commencement of the sea turtle nesting season, spanning from April 1 to August 1, 2024.

“During this period, rare and endangered sea turtles begin to lay their eggs on the northern shores of the country. Notably, sea turtles, including the hawksbill turtles nesting in Qatar, are considered one of the migratory species and are protected under national laws and decisions, as well as regional and international agreements due to their sensitive environmental status according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classification,” MoECC shared on its social media.

In emphasizing the importance of collaborative conservation efforts, the Ministry stated,“Protecting and preserving sea turtles is an important step towards their conservation.”

Annually, sea turtles lay an estimated 75 to 100 eggs per nest along Qatar's northern shores, contributing to the rich biodiversity and ecological balance within the State's marine environment.

This balance supports sustainable urban and industrial development while fostering the preservation of biodiversity in marine and coastal ecosystems.

The hawksbill sea turtle, characterized by its distinctive sharp beak and saw-like shell margins, is crucial for maintaining healthy coral reefs and ensuring the vitality of marine ecosystems.

Predominantly found in tropical and subtropical waters, these turtles face significant threats from human activities, highlighting the need for continued protection and conservation efforts.

The World Conservation Union, primarily as a result of human fishing practices, classifies hawksbill sea turtles as critically endangered.

As the nesting season unfolds, the MoECC urges the public to engage in responsible behaviors that support the conservation efforts for these magnificent creatures.