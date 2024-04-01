Mexican authorities find 5 Chinese migrants dead on beach

(MENAFN) Eight Chinese migrants were tragically discovered dead on the coast of southern Mexico after their boat capsized along a route frequently used for illegally entering the United States, authorities reported. The bodies of seven women and one man were found on Friday on a beach in San Francisco del Mar, Oaxaca, according to a statement from the state's prosecutor's office.



The perilous journey up the Mexican coast is often undertaken by migrants seeking to cross into the US, aiming to avoid the heavily monitored land routes and checkpoints. The migrants had embarked on the boat journey operated by a Mexican individual, departing from Tapachula, Chiapas state, near the Guatemala border, on Thursday, as per the Oaxaca prosecutor's office. While one Chinese man managed to survive the voyage, the fate of the boat's operator remains undisclosed.



Authorities stated that they are collaborating with federal agencies to investigate the incident, and efforts are underway in conjunction with the Chinese embassy in Mexico to identify the deceased individuals.



In recent years, there has been a significant surge in the number of Chinese migrants attempting to illegally enter the United States from Mexico. According to US government data, in 2023 alone, law enforcement apprehended over 37,000 Chinese citizens attempting to cross the US-Mexico border illegally. This figure starkly contrasts with an average of approximately 1,500 individuals per year over the preceding decade.

MENAFN01042024000045015839ID1108043825