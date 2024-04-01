Bobby Deol's New Hairdo Sets Insta On Fire: 'Living In The Moment', He Says

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Bobby Deol on Monday treated fans to his new killer suave look, leaving the fans in awe of his outfit and hairdo.

Bobby, who enjoys 3.1 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video, wherein he can be seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, and paired it with black blazer and matching palazzo pants. He rounded off the outfit with white shoes, a key locket and transparent sunglasses.

The eye-catching part of the look was his hairstyle, which he styled as side braids and tied them in a bun. He is also sporting an edgy beard look.

The post is captioned as: "Just out here, living in the moment."

Fans dropped several fire emojis in the comment section. One user wrote: "One of your best looks", another said, "charming as always."

On the professional front, Bobby was last seen in the action drama 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, while Anil Kapoor, Bobby, and Rashmika Mandanna play pivotal roles.

Bobby next has 'Kanguva', and 'NBK 109' in the pipeline.