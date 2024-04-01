Workers successfully remove initial 200-ton section of Baltimore's collapsed bridge

(MENAFN) Officials announced on Sunday that workers successfully removed the initial 200-ton section of Baltimore's collapsed bridge, marking the beginning of efforts to clear the harbor of the steel structure damaged by a ship out of control.



Using blow torches, demolition crews sliced through the upper portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed after the Dali cargo vessel lost power and collided with it last Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals.



Authorities anticipate that the extraction of the bridge, achieved by dividing it into smaller segments and lifting them out, will aid in the recovery of all victims' bodies and facilitate the reopening of the critical shipping lane.



"The first lift was made last night after the cutting of the top portion of one of the northern sections of the Key Bridge was completed," stated US Coast Guard representative Kimberly Reaves in a declaration.



"The piece removed last night was approximately 200 tons," she stated, they mentioned that the removed section would be transferred to a barge, which, after being filled with more pieces, would be transported to a designated site on land for holding debris.



Amid ongoing salvage operations on Sunday, Maryland Governor Wes Moore remarked that "progress is beginning to happen despite the fact that it's an incredibly complicated situation."



He noted that adverse weather conditions and the presence of underwater debris have rendered divers unable to provide assistance.



Moore informed a US-based news agency that a massive crane known as the Chesapeake 1,000, capable of lifting 1,000 tons, was deployed for the salvage operation.



Contrary to Moore's statement, the multi-agency task force responsible for overseeing the operation clarified that two smaller cranes, weighing 650 tons and 330 tons respectively, were actually utilized for the task at hand.

MENAFN01042024000045015839ID1108043797