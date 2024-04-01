French authorities discover remains of toddler missing in Alps

(MENAFN) French investigators have made a significant breakthrough in the case of the missing toddler, Emile Soleil, whose disappearance last year shook the nation. On Sunday, a prosecutor announced that the remains of the two-and-a-half-year-old child have been discovered in an Alpine village.



Emile vanished on July 8, 2023, while under the care of his grandparents in Le Vernet, a village nestled 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) high in the French Alps. The grim discovery marks a crucial development in the investigation, and authorities are now focused on determining the circumstances surrounding the toddler's death.



"On Saturday, the police were informed of the discovery of bones near the hamlet of Le Vernet," prosecutor Jean-Luc Blachon declared. He further stated that genetic testing confirmed that the discovered remains indeed belonged to the missing toddler.



"This heartbreaking news was feared," the parents of the child conveyed through their lawyer, Jerome Triomphe, in a statement.



The parents, both devout Catholics "now know on this Resurrection Sunday that Emile watches over them in the light and tenderness of God," it declared. "But the pain and sorrow remain".



"The time has come for mourning, contemplation and prayer," it mentioned, requesting the family be given privacy.



The prosecutor refrained from providing a cause of death but mentioned that forensic experts are still analyzing the bones, which were discovered by a hiker.

