Pakistan high court suspends 14-Year graft sentence of former premier Imran Khan

(MENAFN) On Monday, a Pakistan high court made a significant decision by suspending the 14-year graft sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently serving as a popular opposition leader. This sentence, which was the longest prison term Khan was facing, has now been put on hold pending further legal proceedings.



Despite this development, Khan, who is 71 years old, remains incarcerated due to two other ongoing cases against him. These cases involve charges of treason and an illegal marriage, with potential sentences of up to a decade each.



According to a spokesperson for Khan's political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Islamabad High Court intervened by suspending the sentence handed down by an anti-corruption court. This particular conviction pertained to allegations of Khan's involvement in the sale of state gifts. However, it's important to note that an appeal against this conviction is still pending, indicating that the legal process surrounding Khan's case is ongoing.



Representative Ahmed Janjua declared that the trial court gave "limited counsel access but also had reached the decision in haste without allowing defence to conclude arguments."



In the lead-up to Pakistan's general elections in February, Imran Khan faced a series of legal setbacks, including the imposition of three separate sentences. Many analysts viewed these developments as a deliberate attempt to sideline Khan, who leads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, from participating effectively in the electoral process. These legal challenges posed significant hurdles for Khan and his party, potentially influencing their ability to campaign and participate in the elections.

