Iranian leader, Turkish leader discuss bilateral relations, Gaza crisis over phone

(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a phone conversation on Sunday, during which they emphasized the importance of taking practical steps to strengthen bilateral relations and address the ongoing Gaza crisis. Raisi underscored the necessity for both countries to enhance their political, economic, and cultural ties, highlighting Iran's readiness to bolster cooperation with Turkey in the energy sector. He expressed hope that such collaboration would serve the interests of both nations while fostering unity and solidarity within the Muslim world.



Regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict, Raisi condemned Israel's violation of international law through its continued military operations in Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolution urging an immediate ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan. He emphasized the need for greater synergy, cooperation, and unity among Muslim countries, both within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other regional and international organizations, to provide assistance to Gazans and deliver humanitarian aid to the region.



In response, President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to implementing agreements previously signed between the two countries during President Raisi's visit to Ankara in late January. This conversation underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Iran and Turkey to address mutual concerns and promote stability in the region.

