Smoke-Free Products Touched 40% Of Total PMI Net Revenues In Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, the world's leading tobacco company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: PM), announced its quarterly net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023, where net revenues from heated tobacco products“IQOS” exceeded Marlboro cigarettes, making it the number one nicotine product in the world on this measure.

The company has achieved sales growth for the third year in a row, driven by a 15% increase in sales of“IQOS” products.

As of December 31, 2023, Philip Morris International's smoke-free products were available in 84 markets, including 25 markets with smoke-free products accounting for more than 50% of the company's total top-line in 2023. IQOS ILUMA products are now available in 51 markets as we expect the number of adult users of ILUMA to reach more than 17 million.