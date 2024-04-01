Glass For Dual Uses Such As Display And Privacy, Expected To Drive Panel Glass Market.

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Market overview:

Panel glass market is expected to witness significant rise owing to its use in construction, automotive and in energy sector. There have been increase in demands for provision of buildings which are energy efficient and also provide privacy at the same time. Laminated panel glass gives protection from UV rays while also providing privacy to the residents of the building. Additionally, panel glasses are also used in automobiles in windshield and in car windows. They are also used in solar panels to block the heat and only provide access to sunlight.

Regional insights:

Geographically, the global panel glass market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in panel glass market owing to economic advancements in the region and the increasing concious efforts in curbing pollution and giving preference to energy efficient materials. For instance, Indian government is increasing its efforts to increase solar power in the nation and has installed high capacity solar panels in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Additionally, China has witnessed highest number of vehicle sales in 2017. Moreover, presence of emerging economies such as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia amongst others are expected to drive the market in this region.

North America and Europe too are expected to witness significant growth in panel glass market owing to presence of economically stable nations and access to superior technology. Both the regions have stepped up efforts to curb pollution and build energy efficient vehicles and buildings.

LAMEA is expected to witness healthy growth in panel glass market owing to the infrastructure activities undertaken in emerging economies such as Brazil and the thriving real estate market in the Middle East.

Segmental insights:

Panel glass market is segmented into technology, product type and application.

On the basis of technology, market is segmented as sheet, rolled, float. Float and rolled glass technology are expected to witness significant increase in the market share in panel glass market. This is attributed to increasing use of float glass in windows and doors in the construction sector, mainly for windows and doors made of glass. It also finds an applications, such as windshields, windows and mirrors, in the automotive industry.

Based on product type, panel glass market is classified into toughened glass, laminated glass, basic float glass, extra clear glass, coated glass, others. Float glass segment is expected to witness highest growth owing to its use in manufacturing other glasses. Major key players are trying to develop strong, long lasting and lightweight float glass for vehicles in the automotive sector, which can be used efficiently and sustain load depending on the vehicle type.

On the basis of application, panel glass market is further segmented into solar energy, transportation & automotive, infrastructure & construction, others. Infrastructure & construction sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in this market.

Panel Glass Market Segmentation:

By Technology:



Sheet

Rolled

Float



By Product Type:



Toughened Glass

Laminated Glass

Basic Float Glass

Extra Clear Glass

Coated glass

Others



By Application:



Solar Energy

Transportation & Automotive

Infrastructure & Construction

Others



Regions Covered:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





LAMEA



Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA









