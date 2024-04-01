Beta Arbutin Market 6.0% Healthy CAGR, Share, Forecast To 2026

(MENAFN- Straits Research) At a CAGR of 6.0%, the worldwide beta arbutin market is estimated to reach USD 1,263.38 million in 2026 from USD 892.19 million in 2021. For the most part, arbutin is obtained from the leaves of fruits such as pear, bearberry, and cranberry. Products such as face creams, serums, and body oils, are enriched with arbutin. Hydroquinone is released into the skin by hydrolysis when it is utilized in cosmetic goods. It inhibits tyrosinase activity, which lowers the formation of skin pigmentation. In the pharmaceutical industry, arbutin is utilized. Urinary tract infections, for example, benefit from the usage of this ingredient. Arbutin can be found in plants or made in a lab through a series of chemical processes. For skin treatments, artificial arbutin is more effective than the natural form. Alpha-arbutin and beta-arbutin are two types of arbutin.

The most common version of arbutin on the market is alpha-arbutin. Most skin-lightening creams contain the biosynthetic and functional active component, alpha-arbutin. Compared to beta-arbutin, alpha-arbutin is nine times more effective in Vivo and Vitro settings.

Facts regarding Arbutin Market

Cosmetic items are becoming increasingly popular, and arbutin is a natural chemical that can help brighten dark spots on the skin. After exposure to UV rays, alpha-arbutin decreases skin tan. In addition, it helps to brighten skin tone by reducing dark patches on the face. Anti-aging, skin whitening, and skin tone care products include arbutin. Consumption of skin and sun care products is increasing due to rising disposable income, changes in lifestyle, and changing climate conditions. As a result of this, arbutin sales are soaring.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Beta Arbutin Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Natural and Herbal Cosmetic Products are Expected to Rise in Demand

Manufacturers of arbutin stand to benefit from an increase in the market for organic and natural beauty products, particularly in the economies of the United States and Europe. Arbutin's remarkable antioxidant capabilities are expected to drive up demand for the drug, opening new revenue streams for arbutin makers shortly.

The Landscape of the Region

Each of the five geographical areas that make up the worldwide arbutin market has its own unique set of factors influencing the market's growth. Arbutin is most popular in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Rising consumer preference for environment-friendly products, such as natural and organic beauty products, has compelled many cosmetic manufacturers in the U.S., such as Garnier and L'Oreal to produce advanced cosmetic products. During the projected period, it shall boost the North American market.

Arbutin usage in Europe was also on the rise in 2018, making it one of the most popular areas in the world. Arbutin is expected to benefit from the increasing senior population and legislation aimed at reducing the use of synthetic substances in cosmetic items in the region throughout the projected period.

Growth in GDP, per capita income, and lifestyle changes are driving the Asia-Pacific Arbutin market in a positive direction over the next several years. Japan's aging population and the growing popularity of natural and organic skincare products in emerging countries like China, India, and Malaysia are projected to drive the market throughout the forecast period.

Impacts of COVID-19

Covid-19 began spreading in 2020, with millions of individuals worldwide sick and major governments instituting foot restrictions or work stoppage orders to protect themselves. Most sectors have been severely affected, including Beta Arbutin industries save from the medical supply and life support businesses.

According to World Bank data, global GDP would shrink by around 3.5 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many economies have begun to recover and adjust to pandemic limitations by 2021. It is expected that new vaccine R&D, and various government policies aimed at boosting economic activity, particularly in the U.S, will lead to a significant increase in economic activity, but prospects for sustainable growth vary widely between countries and sectors. Despite COVID-19's catastrophic downturn, the world economy will continue to decline for an extended length of time. Due to the pandemic, global debt accumulation risks have increased by a decade. Over the next decade, it is also predicted to amplify the long-anticipated decline in potential growth.

Key Highlights



At a CAGR of 6.0%, the worldwide beta arbutin market is estimated to reach USD 1,263.38 million in 2026 from USD 892.19 million in 2021.

Manufacturers of arbutin stand to benefit from an increase in the market for organic and natural beauty products, particularly in the economies of the United States and Europe.

The huge slump triggered by COVID-19 will continue for a long time to come when the world economy recovers.

Arbutin is consumed in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.



Global Beta Arbutin Market Segmentation

By Type



Purity: ≥99%

Purity: <99%



By Application



Cosmetics

Medicine

Others



By Regional Covered

America

o

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



o

South America

Europe

o

Western Europe



Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe



o

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific



The Middle East & Africa

o

The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Rest of the Middle East



o

Africa



" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN01042024004597010339ID1108043780