Western France maintains red alert due to flood risk

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, various towns and rivers in western France experienced flooding, leading to the evacuation of local residents. Reports from local media outlets highlight the urgency of the situation, with emergency responders actively involved in rescue efforts. Among the incidents reported, one kayaker was reported missing in the flooded La Vienne river on Saturday, adding to the concern and complexity of the ongoing rescue operations.



The rising water levels in rivers across the region have been particularly alarming. La Vienne river, for instance, reached a height of 5.24 meters (17.19 feet) by Sunday evening, signaling a significant increase in water volume and posing heightened risks to nearby communities. Similarly, the Creuse river saw its water levels surge to 6.78 meters, surpassing the previous record set in 1982.



These developments underscore the severity and scale of the flooding crisis, with authorities and residents alike grappling with the challenges posed by the deluge. As efforts to manage and mitigate the impact of the floods continue, the situation remains fluid, with ongoing monitoring and response efforts critical to ensuring the safety and well-being of affected populations.

