Assam: Four Killed After Hailstorm Lashes State

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 1 (IANS) At least four persons lost their lives due to a hailstorm in Assam, officials said on Monday.

The hailstorm that swept the state caused heavy damage in several parts of the state.

State Disaster Management Authority officials said that one woman identified as Sakhi Begum Laskar died due to the storm in the Cachar district while two other persons - Ruparam Basumatary and Pintu Chauhan lost their lives in Udalguri and West Karbi Anglong districts due to lightning strike.

Moreover, a four-year-old boy identified as Samin Mondal died after a boat capsised in the Brahmaputra River during the storm.

Disaster Management officials said that the incident happened in the Hatshingimari area in the South Salmara-Mankachar district. A small one-engine-powered boat, laden with passengers capsised in the Brahmaputra River while it was crossing Alga Char in the Nepur area.

The boat was carrying 18 passengers and 15 of them were rescued after the incident.

However, three, including two minors went missing. The state disaster response force found the dead body of Samin Mondal. The search is on for other missing persons.