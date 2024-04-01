Ashutosh Kulkarni's Health Mantra: Nourishing Food And Eight Hours Of Sleep

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni has opened up on his health regime and said that he eats nourishing food with minimal oil and high nutritional value.

The actor who is seen playing the role of Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in the show 'Atal' shared how during his career's early stage, he focused on creating a fit image.

Ahead of 'World Health Day', Ashutosh, known for 'Saath De Tu Mala' shared: "In the early stages of my career, I was rather slender, and to appear more compelling on screen, I focused on creating a fit image. However, as time passed, I realised that my health should be my top priority."

"I make sure to eat nourishing food with minimal oil and high nutritional value. I strive to get a restful eight hours of sleep each night and wake up early to work out. I also meditate and consume uplifting content to maintain my mental well-being," he said.

For Ashutosh, true fitness is a harmonious balance of both mind and body.

"Currently, I follow strict workout regimens to maintain my fitness levels. I also encourage a holistic approach to health, urging individuals to incorporate workouts, yoga, and regular health assessments into their routines," he said.

He urged people to embrace healthy eating habits, prioritising sufficient rest, and adopting a lifestyle that promotes well-being.

'Atal' airs on &TV.