Types, Process And Information About Indian Visa

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR BUSINESS TRAVELERS

If your main reason for visiting India is for business purposes, you need to request an India Business eVisa. In November 2014, the Indian Government introduced the e-Visa for India, an online visa that simplifies the visa application process by removing the requirement to go to an embassy or consulate. People looking to initiate an industrial/commercial venture, individuals who have to travel often for extended business commitments, and investors. Citizens who are qualified and going to India for business reasons, like participating in a conference, workshop, or symposium, training, contract discussions, or meetings, can apply for the India Business eVisa. The India Business eVisa allows eligible citizens to stay for up to 180 days in the country. This is a multiple entry travel authorization valid for 365 days from the date of issue. All types of India business visas including eVisa also allow the holder to set up a business in India, buy or sell industrial or commercial products and travel to India for recruitment purposes. Eligible citizens can apply by submitting a simple online business visa form for India that can be completed in just a few minutes.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A colored passport-size photo.

A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

INDIAN VISA HOW TO READ DATES

There are 3 important dates you need to be aware of regarding your Indian Visa that you received electronically via email.



E-Visa Issue Date: The Indian Immigration Department issued the e-Visa or Indian Online Visa e-Visa on this date.

Expiry Date: This is the deadline for an Indian e-Visa holder to enter India. Last Day of Stay in India: The last day you can stay in India is not clearly stated on your India e-Visa. The deadline is determined by your visa type and date of entrance into India.

THIRTY (30) DAYS INDIAN VISA

According to the Government of India Immigration Services, every foreign visitor needs to acquire either an Indian e-Visa or a traditional/paper visa prior to their arrival in India. Some nations' inhabitants are able to visit India using an electronic travel authorization, which is also referred to as an online tourist visa for India. In 2014, the Indian government introduced the India Visa Service. It allows residents from over 170 nations to enter India without having their passports stamped in person. Travelers to India now have the option to acquire a 30-day visa that permits two entries. An ETA Tourist e-Visa is valid for 30 days from the date of issue.

DETAILS ABOUT 30 DAYS INDIAN VISA



An individual may only apply for two e-Visas in a given year.

For their stay in India, applicants must have enough money to maintain themselves.

Visitors must always have a copy of their approved e-Visa India permission while in the country.

When applying for an e-Tourist visa, travelers must have a return or an onward ticket.

A minimum of six months must elapse after the applicant's arrival date in India for their passport to remain valid.

The passport must contain at least two blank pages for the immigration and border control officials to stamp the entrance and leave.

Holders of diplomatic passports or international travel documents are not eligible to apply for an India e-Tourist visa.

Regardless of their age, all candidates must have a personal passport. Children cannot be listed on a parent's online application for an India visa.

URGENT EMERGENCY INDIAN VISA

Non-Indian individuals wanting quick access to India have the option to apply for an India Urgent e-Visa, which is also referred to as an India Urgent Emergency Visa or Indian Emergency Visa. Possibly needing this visa could stem from family loss, health problems, marriage problems, or legal issues. The Emergency India eVisa quickens the visa application procedure, which is quicker than the standard eVisa. It offers a distinctive remedy for individuals heading to India to address unexpected occurrences, disasters, or worries. This service is available to anyone who needs a visa for things like attending conferences, tourism, business, medical treatment, or working as a physician assistant. Foreigners facing crisis situations that necessitate travel to India are granted an Indian Urgent Visa (eVisa India for Urgent).The Emergency eVisa is available for genuine cases of sudden and unforeseen emergencies such as: Even if you are not living in India and need to come in an emergency or urgent reason such as a loved one's illness, you can apply for an Urgent Tourist Visa to enter India. The visa is usually issued within 1 to 3 days.

Requirements for applying for an emergency Indian visa



A valid passport.

A complete scanned copy of your passport.

Your passport should have at least two blank pages and a copy of the first page.

You must provide a recent color passport photo.

You can use a Credit or debit card for the visa fee payment. A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

TYPES OF INDIAN VISA

The India e-Visa is an online visa offered by the Indian government. Tourist, business, and medical visas are the three most popular categories of India e-Visa.

Indian Tourist e-Visa

Tourists can obtain the India Tourist Visa for a stay of up to 180 days in the country. The India Tourist eVisa is a digital authorization for traveling to India. During the 30-day period of the tourist visa's validity, travelers are allowed to enter India twice. The longest period permitted is 30 days. The Indian Tourist e-Visa is valid for numerous travels to India within a 12-month period.

Indian Business e-Visa

An eVisa for business travelers is called an India Business eVisa. With this digital pass, you can enter the country twice and stay there for up to 180 days.

Indian Medical e-Visa

With this visa, a traveler in India can search for medical treatment on their own. The India e-Medical Visa allows for three entries into the country and is designed for foreign visitors. This type of e-visa is only available for those who are going to India for medical reasons. The visa remains valid for 60 days starting from the day of first entry into the country. Within 60 days, the second or third entry must be turned in.