Harsha Questions Sirisena's Claims India Behind Easter Attacks

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha de Silva questioned the claims allegedly made by former President Maithripala Sirisena that India was involved in the Easter Sunday attacks.

Dr. Harsha de Silva quoted The Sunday Times newspaper as saying that Sirisena had told the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) that India was involved in the Easter Sunday attacks.

According to the newspaper, Sirisena claimed he was informed about India's involvement by an Indian diplomat.

Sirisena had reportedly said that India was angered by Sri Lanka's refusal at the time to agree to several projects.

The MP said that Sirisena's claims were irresponsible.

Dr. Harsha de Silva asked who Sirisena was attempting to protect by making such claims.

The MP said that Sirisena's claims could be seen as an attempt to create a rift between India and Sri Lanka.

Sirisena has been ordered to appear in court on 04 April to make a statement over his recent comments related to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Maligakanda Magistrate's Court issued the order after the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) submitted a report to court based on investigations it had conducted.

The CID had earlier recorded a statement from the former President over his controversial comments. (Colombo Gazette)