Fuel Prices Reduced In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Fuel prices have been reduced in Sri Lanka with both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) and Lanka IOC announcing price revisions.

Ceypetco said that the price of 95 Octane Petrol has been reduced by Rs. 07 and Super Diesel by Rs. 72.

Ceypetco also said that the price of Kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 12.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation said there was no change in the price of 92 Octane Petrol and Auto Diesel.

Accordingly, the revised prices are:

Petrol Octane 92 – Rs. 371

Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 440

Auto Diesel – Rs. 363

Super Diesel – Rs. 386

Kerosene – Rs. 245