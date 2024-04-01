Deputy Economy Minister: Liberation Of Territories Creates New Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan continues to improve the investment environment, Azernews reports that this was stated by SahibMammadov, Deputy Minister of Economy, during the 8th session of theAzerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade,Economic Relations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held inBaku today.

According to him, the establishment of industrial zones plays acrucial role in this matter. The Deputy Minister noted that theliberation of Azerbaijan's occupied territories has opened up newinvestment opportunities: "Protecting the environment aroundGarabagh is one of the main tasks in the restoration of theliberated territories."

Mammadov emphasised that the statistics of trade turnoverbetween Azerbaijan and Romania do not fully reflect the potentialof bilateral cooperation.

"We call for further initiatives to promote and support mutuallybeneficial partnerships.