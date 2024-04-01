Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Cooperation Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov discussed with therepresentatives of Turkish companies Koç Holding and Aksoy Holdingthe possibilities of the implementation of investment projects inAzerbaijan and the prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by theMinister on his X account.
The post reads:
"The Azerbaijan-Turkiye union and the successful economicpartnership platform are enriched with new contents as a result ofjoint initiatives. In our meeting with the representatives of theTurkish companies "Koç Holding" and "Aksoy Holding", we shared ourviews on the possibilities of implementing investment projects inour country and the prospects of cooperation."
MENAFN01042024000195011045ID1108043588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.