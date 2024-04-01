German TV Channel Shows Return Of Former Idps To Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's former IDPs returning to Fuzuli and Aghdam havebeen broadcast on the German TV channel, Azernews reports.

The report includes the destruction left by Armenia inAzerbaijan's territories and shows how the city of Aghdam wasdestroyed and plundered.

The mine problem in Garabagh is also covered in the report. Itis worth noting that Armenia has submitted 8 minefield maps ofterritories located in the liberated lands to Azerbaijan. TheAzerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) stated that thesubmitted forms mainly consist of notes on the mined areas coveringthe Murovdag height of the Kalbajar region. The minefield mapssubmitted by Armenia cover some of the areas along the formercontact line.

However, information about the part of the former contact linepassing through Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts, as wellas the areas mined by Armenian military units when they retreatedin November 2020, has not yet been submitted. Many have suspicionsabout these maps because previous minefield maps submitted byArmenia were inaccurate. Only 25 percent of these maps werecorrect. Especially submitting minefield maps of the heights wherecivilians do not live increases this suspicion.

The report is also about how once-forcibly displacedAzerbaijanis are now returning to their homeland.

Recall that following the liberation of its territories fromArmenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to theirnative lands.

Along with Fuzuli, the former IDPs returned to Lachin city, thevillages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district),and Zabukh (Lachin district).